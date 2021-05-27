Mosley baseball wins 5A State Championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley Dolphins claim the 5A State Championship in 2021, and to say the least, for all these coaches and players, it’s a dream come true. “I tell you what, it means a whole lot to me because it means a whole lot to these kids, their families, Lynn Haven, and Panama City in general,” said head coach, Jon Hudson. “When you get a bunch of guys who have worked as hard and long as these guys have worked, since they were little kids, they worked at it with baseball, so I’m just proud to be here at this moment and be with these guys that proved they are state champions.”