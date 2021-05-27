At this point, its war by attrition for Big Moose Manholington. If you don’t know by now, the band is composed of a bunch of grown men that love My Little Pony that also love the Ramones. So, what they do is sing about My Little Ponies to a rudimentary Ramonescore beat. The, uh, issue is that, for the most part these lyrics are disturbed, twisted, and just downright wrong. Born to Die in Equestria, their umpteenth release not only shows no sign of the band relenting on this demented mission, but now they are getting even more frantic.