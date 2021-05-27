Cancel
At this point, its war by attrition for Big Moose Manholington. If you don’t know by now, the band is composed of a bunch of grown men that love My Little Pony that also love the Ramones. So, what they do is sing about My Little Ponies to a rudimentary Ramonescore beat. The, uh, issue is that, for the most part these lyrics are disturbed, twisted, and just downright wrong. Born to Die in Equestria, their umpteenth release not only shows no sign of the band relenting on this demented mission, but now they are getting even more frantic.

Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

"The Night They Came Home"

MR. BUNGLE is without a doubt one of the metal world's most bizarre and eccentric musical entities. Following 20 years of inactivity, during which time the act's key members further explored their own musical journeys, the band ended its hiatus with the 2020 release of "The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo", a reimagined take on the act's first, 1986 demo. The talented unit's Halloween 2020 streaming special, "The Night They Came Home", showcases performances of songs from the aforementioned album, spiced with interesting cameos (including Henry Rollins of BLACK FLAG, Josh Homme of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and KYUSS, Buzz Osbourne of the MELVINS, Eric Andre and Brian Posehn), several covers and more. Ipecac Recordings has immortalized the incredible evening with the nearly two-hour film, which is available in various formats including VHS.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Rock Quick Hits: Rocklahoma + P.O.D.!

ROCKLAHOMA ANNOUNCES LINEUP: Rocklahoma will return this year with rock artists including Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax, and Falling in Reverse. Slipknot’s M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan said in a press release, “Cannot wait until we play Labor Day Weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma. Our first time at a festival is always very special. We all know that this will be one of those days. See you all soon. Stay (sic).” The three day event will kick off on Friday, September 3rd at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds just outside of Tulsa. Passes go on sale at early bird pricing on Friday, June 11th at 10:00a.m. CT at www.Rocklahoma.com, and will increase to phase two pricing on Friday, June 18th at 5:00p.m. CT.
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
Bennington County, VTVTDigger

Vermont Arts Exchange presents The Moose Junior Summer Tour

Vermont Arts Exchange (VAE) is happy to announce a special treat for the upcoming summer as it presents a series of traveling free concerts for all ages. The Art Bus, VAE’s “Mission in Motion,” hits the roads of Bennington County. The summer tour will feature “Moose Junior,” a collection of talented artists and musicians, bringing you classic and animated songs that your children will love and older folks will get up and dance to.
Pryor, OKgratefulweb.com

Born & Raised Music Festival Announces 2021 Inaugural Lineup

Born & Raised Music Festival, the new Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience from AEG Presents, has announced the lineup and details for its 2021 inaugural experience. Set for Saturday, September 18th and Sunday, September 19th with a special pre-festival Honky Tonk Friday, September 17th at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma, Born & Raised – “a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us” – features more than 30 acts including headlining sets from ZZ Top and Cody Jinks along with performances from Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Jack Ingram and many more. See below for full lineup. In addition to The Friday Night Honky Tonk, Born & Raised will feature The BBQ Ranch curated by legendary pitmaster Wayne Mueller, owner/pitmaster of Central Texas’ famed Louie Mueller Barbecue. The BBQ Ranch will feature some of the top pitmasters in the region, offering sampling and BBQ demonstrations for fans.
Musichot967fm.com

‘Peaches’ Remix!

The remix we have been waiting for (well, at least me!) Justin Bieber, Usher, Ludacris and Snoop Dogg all teamed up to bring us the ‘Peaches’ Remix!
MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

Watch AC/DC’s New Music Video for ‘Witch’s Spell’

AC/DC have released a new music video for their song “Witch’s Spell,” complete with crystal balls, tarot cards and spell books. The song is the fourth pulled from the band’s 2020 album Power Up to receive a music video, following “Shot in the Dark,” “Demon Fire” and “Realize.” You can watch the new video below.
Celebrities1015khits.com

Cyndi Lauper at #1

Today in 1984, Cyndi Lauper started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Time After Time’ a No.3 hit in the UK. Lauper co-wrote ‘Time After Time’ with Philadelphia based Rob Hyman of The Hooters.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Jenn Wasner (Flock of Dimes/Wye Oak) and Tōth :: In Conversation

As Flock of Dimes and a member of Wye Oak, Jenn Wasner stretches melodies and rhythms into fascinating and emotionally evocative shapes—which is probably why Alex Toth sought her out to guest on two sections on You And Me And Everything, his latest album under the Tōth banner. While many artists play it close to the chest, these two collaborators specialize in emotional honestly, and tellingly, when they get together the conversation tends to get deep quickly, as was the case in a recent exchange about creative practice, acceptance, meditation podcasts, the music industry hustle, and much more.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

CHVRCHES and blink-182’s Mark Hoppus discuss their Robert Smith collaborations

CHVRCHES recently released the song "How Not to Drown" off their upcoming album Screen Violence, which features The Cure frontman Robert Smith. The band now discussed the song with another Robert Smith collaborator, blink-182's Mark Hoppus, on Mark's Apple Music show After School Radio. Here's an excerpt:. Mark Hoppus: Your...
Musicgranthshala.com

A Mechanic United Sammy Hagar and Eddie Van Halen Over a Ferrari, Leading to Van Halen’s Iconic ‘5150’ Album

The ’70s and ’80s churned out a lot of hard rock bands – many of those bands quickly rose to fame, only to fade away just as quickly. There were some, however, that are legendary even today. Van Halen was a rock icon, created by Eddie Van Halen and his brother in the ’70s. Even after several controversies and changes in band members, they continued to top the charts.
MusicKerrang

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has covered Richard Marx, with Richard Marx

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has kept himself busy over lockdown by doing loads of stuff on YouTube and Twitch, including some killer covers of songs by Metallica, AC/DC, and even an acoustic rendition of Van Halen​’s Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love. But that’s all a whole lot of nothing next to...
West Hollywood, CA1077thebone.com

New Def Leppard Collection Out Friday

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 06: Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen perform at YouTube Presents Def Leppard At The House Of Blues at House of Blues Sunset Strip on June 6, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images). Another box set full of Def Leppard...
Musicnextmosh.com

Behemoth unleash “Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha” music video

Share the post "Behemoth unleash “Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha” music video" Polish heretics Behemoth have today unveiled a sumptuous and visceral new video for “Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha,” a track taken from last summer’s 4-track ‘A Forest’ EP. The video, produced by longtime Behemoth collaborators Grupa...