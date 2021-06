Vikings' defensive end Danielle Hunter has expressed interest in a new contract. The Vikings haven't done much to acknowledge his concerns but it could be coming to a head. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON this morning. He says Hunter is an important part of their defense with their pass rush and their ability to stop the run. Souhan believes Hunter doesn't have issues with coaches and this is strictly a money situation. He thinks Hunter wants to be paid a similar amount to what Joey Bosa of the Chargers is getting paid. Hunter signed a 5-year contract extension worth $72 Million in 2018.