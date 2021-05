HARTLY, Del. – A Hartly man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident late Tuesday night. At around 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a burglary at a residence on Loxley Lane. On arrival, contact was made with the 28-year-old victim, who told police that she and her two young children were sitting in the living room when an acquaintance of hers, 36-year-old Jorge Valladares, arrived at the residence. Valladares was reportedly upset with the victim and he kicked open the door, causing it to break and glass fly into the house, hitting her and her children.