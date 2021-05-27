Joe Jack Talcum

Was anyone else DEATHLY afraid of these when they were younger?. I remember it like it was yesterday, anytime we would visits my aunt and uncles house on Long Island back in the day I had a younger cousin that was so afraid of the Jack in the Box toy. She was so scared of it that anytime we would play with it she would start crying and doing that young kid, huff and puff cry. You remember the one, where it sounds like your hyper ventilating! Let me say a few of us were awful kids because we would play with the toy just so she would freak-out! AWFUL KIDS...LOL!