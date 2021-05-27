Cancel
Music

Joe Jack Talcum

Punknews.org
 14 days ago

Joe Jack talcum has DOZENS of limited release and long forgotten tapes and Word Salad might be one of his most interesting ones. When playing solo, Joe usually likes to revert to his folk personae, which was the earliest form of music that he played- and even then, his folk music often has a warped sense of humor hidden in there somewhere. But, that being said, while Word Salad is built off a base of Joe-folk, where he usually nods to Woodie Guthrie or Tom Lehrer, here, he looks more towards the dark side of early Pink Floyd or The Pink Fairies.

www.punknews.org
Tom Lehrer
#Classic Music#Rock Music#Sci Fi Bleeps#Nwa#Word Salad#Folk Music#Likes#Funny#Pocs#Humor#Stars#Piece#Emotions#Powerful Phrase#Sonic Experiments
Musicjuno.co.uk

Jack NITZSCHE

1. "The Lonely Surfer" (2:37) 2. "Song For A Summer Night" (2:27) 4. "Theme For A Broken Heart" (2:51) 5. "The Man With The Golden Arm" (2:10) 6. "The Last Race" (2:40) 7. "Theme From The Long Ships" (2:16) 8. "Zapata" (2:25) Side 2. 1. "Night Walker" (2:26) 2. "Green...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Garbage’s Shirley Manson on “No God No Masters”

Shirley Manson, who is the frontperson for the platinum-selling rock band, Garbage, has both learned and done quite a bit in the 25 years she’s been in the public eye. Garbage, which rocketed to fame with its self-titled album in 1995, was all over the radio and MTV airwaves with hit songs like “Only Happy When It Rains” and “Stupid Girl” in the mid-’90s. In the years between, the band have released a number of successful records and now the band is poised to release its latest, No God No Masters, this Friday.
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
MusicantiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Stream 1970 Festival Performance Of A Saucerful Of Secrets

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1970 performance of their 1968 classic, "A Saucerful Of Secrets." The band were filmed playing the title track to their second album during an appearance at the Kralingen Music Festival in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on June 28, 1970. "A Saucerful Of Secrets"...
MusicantiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance Of Classic Song

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1970 performance of their 1968 classic, "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun." The band were filmed in concert at the Kralingen Music Festival in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on June 28, 1970. Originally recorded during Pink Floyd's transition from the...
Musicclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 9 in Classic Rock

June 9, 1978 – The Rolling Stones release Some Girls, the first studio album recorded with Ronnie Wood. The album goes on to sell over 6 million in the U.S. June 9, 1979 – The 2nd annual Texxas Jam takes place at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The bill includes bands in this order: TKO, Sammy Hagar, Nazareth, Van Halen, Boston, Heart and Blue Öyster Cult. Yes, BÖC headlined.
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2123: Roxy Music – “Love is The Drug”

For their first four albums, one of the contradictions inherent in Roxy Music was the contrast between Bryan Ferry’s incredibly put together style and the crazed anarchy of many of their songs. And given that Roxy Music was Ferry’s band — especially after he canned ol’ sourpuss Brian Eno a couple of years prior — it was inevitable that they drift in his direction. And in retrospect, it’s surprising it took them this long to do it.
MusicGuitar Player

Nine Things That Guitarists Get Wrong About Guitars

Guitar tech Gary Brawer numbers Joe Satriani, Metallica, and Neal Schon among his clients. So it’s safe to say he knows his stuff. Lots of people come into his shop and ask him to perform misguided repairs they’ve heard about from friends or read about on the internet. Here, Brawer sets the record straight about guitarists’ biggest misconceptions.
Orange County, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Jack in the Box’ is Back

Was anyone else DEATHLY afraid of these when they were younger?. I remember it like it was yesterday, anytime we would visits my aunt and uncles house on Long Island back in the day I had a younger cousin that was so afraid of the Jack in the Box toy. She was so scared of it that anytime we would play with it she would start crying and doing that young kid, huff and puff cry. You remember the one, where it sounds like your hyper ventilating! Let me say a few of us were awful kids because we would play with the toy just so she would freak-out! AWFUL KIDS...LOL!
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Rostam on How Dave Matthews’ Drummer, a Book About Conflict, and Toasted Sesame Oil Inspired His New Album

Rostam Batmanglij deserves to be included in any discussion of this century’s most influential music producers. He spearheaded the sound of Vampire Weekend’s essential first three albums, blurring the boundaries between indie and pop along the way. He has also spent studio time with many of the past decade’s most exciting stars—Haim, Charli XCX, Frank Ocean—imbuing their music with tangible intimacy. He’s a technical whiz and musical virtuoso who never loses sight of a song’s core humanity. “I’m mostly just interested in what I think is cool,” he says from his bright California studio. “You can’t try to guess what’s going to be big next. I feel like I can smell that in some people’s creative decisions, and it seems like a bad way to make decisions.”
Musickeysweekly.com

THE BEST OF THE BEST SONGS DEDICATED TO MEN

As the old adage goes, turnabout is fair play. My columns about songs with girls’ names in the title — an idea of Weekly copy editor Mike Howie — were quite popular. Let’s see if there’s any interest in the flip side of gender songs. We’ll start with the really good ones!
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Hear Pink Floyd Play ‘Animals’ and ‘Wish You Were Here’ at Epic 1977 Concert

According to Roger Waters, Pink Floyd’s long-awaited Animals box set is finally coming out in the not-too-distant-future. The last sticking point seemed to center around, of all things, liner notes. Roger Waters wanted to include an essay by British journalist Mark Blake, while David Gilmour wanted the set to come out without notes. In the end, Waters just posted Blake’s work on his website, clearing the way for the box set.
Theater & DanceWorld of Wonder

#BornThisDay: Songwriter, Cole Porter

I’m a worthless check, a total wreck, a flop, but if baby I’m the bottom… you’re the top. That quote is from You’re The Top a Cole Porter song from his 1934 musical Anything Goes. At just 10 years old, I was so enamored by the songs of Cole Porter...
Jesus Christdougwils.com

Jack Bradley, RIP

The world is a beautiful place, but with many ugly scars. The world is a beautiful place, but has suffered many wounds. We have gathered together here today in order to grieve, and that grief is on account of one of those countless wounds. But grief is also our standing testimony to the beauty of the world, and of our acute awareness of the discordance between what is the case and what ought to be. If there were no discordance, there could be no grief.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Interview: Duane Betts of The Allman Betts Band

With The Allman Betts Band, you know what you’re going to get – Southern Rock with some jammy jazz and blues sprinkled in. The offspring of The Allman Brothers founding members Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, Devon Allman (vocals, guitar) and Duane Betts (vocals, guitar) have been lifelong friends and helped each other out throughout their own careers but didn’t form an actual band together until 2018 where they were joined by the son of Allman Brothers bassist Berry Oakley, Berry Duane Oakley (bass).
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Why the Who’s Drummer Invited Fans to Moon Him

A marketing contest for Keith Moon’s solo album Two Sides of the Moon took things to the next level, inviting fans to submit photos of their own “moon.”. The solo debut by the Who drummer arrived in March 1975 with a guest list of more than 60 artists, which helps to explain how MCA Records eventually got stuck with a $200,000 bill for the recording sessions.
Visual Artmutualart.com

Joe Talirunili

Joe Talirunili was an Inuit sculptor who was born in 1893. Joe Talirunili's work has been offered at auction multiple times, with realized prices ranging from $99 USD to $302,383 USD, depending on the size and medium of the artwork. Since 2008 the record price for this artist at auction is $302,383 USD for MIGRATION BOAT, sold at Waddington's in 2019. The artist died in 1976.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Eric Clapton Releasing ‘Deluxe Edition’ Of 1970 Solo Debut

Set for release on August 20th is the “Deluxe Edition” of Eric Clapton's 1970 self-titled debut. Thepackage, which will be available as a four-CD set, and a vinyl LP, and will feature three separate mixes of the Eric Clapton album — “Tom Dowd Mix (The U.K. Version),” the “Delaney Bramlett Mix,” and first-ever release of the “Eric Clapton Mix”