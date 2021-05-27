Joe Jack Talcum
Joe Jack talcum has DOZENS of limited release and long forgotten tapes and Word Salad might be one of his most interesting ones. When playing solo, Joe usually likes to revert to his folk personae, which was the earliest form of music that he played- and even then, his folk music often has a warped sense of humor hidden in there somewhere. But, that being said, while Word Salad is built off a base of Joe-folk, where he usually nods to Woodie Guthrie or Tom Lehrer, here, he looks more towards the dark side of early Pink Floyd or The Pink Fairies.www.punknews.org