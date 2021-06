Arizona is in search of a new baseball coach as former head coach Jay Johnson is now headed to LSU. Johnson had plenty of success at Arizona as he was hired in 2015 and in six seasons as the Wildcats' head coach, Johnson has amassed a 208-114 record, and is the first coach in school history to have led his team to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first two seasons as head coach. He has led his Wildcat teams to at least 30 wins in all five full seasons with Arizona and in all seven of his full seasons as a Division I head coach.