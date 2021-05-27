Cancel
Obituaries

Harold E. “Skip” Everhart

Post-Journal
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHarold E. “Skip” Everhart, 81, went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2021, surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, he will be remembered by many. He was born on December 18, 1939, to Harold T. and...

www.post-journal.com
Obituaries
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Harold Stone

Harold Eugene Stone, age 92, of 3970 Ohio 294, Harpster, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Stein Hospice in Sandusky. Funeral services for Harold E. Stone are 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Soo-Hea Park officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Downey, CAthedowneypatriot.com

Mrs. Harold E. Wilkins

Eileen Laura Northway Wilkins passed away quietly this last weekend. She is survived by three of her four children and 12 grandchildren. She came close but didn’t quite make her 100th birthday goal. Eileen was a Registered Nurse and moved with her family to Downey in 1953 where her husband...
Mooresville, NCiredellfreenews.com

Harold Michael Williams

Harold Michael Williams, 84, of Mooresville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He especially nurtured this relationship with the Lord for the last year of his life. He was born on November 18, 1936, in Beckley, W.Va., to the late Fred L. and...
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

C. Harold Taylor

C. Harold Taylor, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2021. His wife of 43 years, Ginger Taylor was at his side. Although not from North Dakota, which his deep southern accent implied, he adopted Valley City as his home. He became a big fan of North Dakota State University but his true allegiance remained with the team from his alma mater, Florida State University.
chilkatvalleynews.com

Remembering Harold Beck

One learns grace when unjustly accused, and, in defending their dignity, loses their place and must pull at whatever scraps are offered to rebuild a life. I saw grace in Harold Beck, a man who lived 33 of his 82 years at Chilkat Lake. He came broken, but he survived and grew. He could laugh. He fished, tended a masterful garden and more than 300 orchids. He built his house of log rounds and concrete and lived self-sufficiently on granted land. He was a chef, an historian and music devotee. He monitored the weather. He drank a rum and coke every night and heated water for a bath every Saturday. He was quiet, and witty.
Broadalbin, NYRecordernews.com

Harold Benjamin Smith

Harold Benjamin Smith, affectionately known as “Hal” or “Codge,” formerly of Broadalbin, passed away peacefully at his home in. Dunnellon, Florida on January 9, 2021, at age 91. Hal was born at home in 1929 to Earl and Flora Smith in Broadalbin, NY, the youngest of three children and graduated from Broadalbin Central School in 1947. His primary aptitudes were math and sports and he was a gifted, natural athlete, excelling especially at basketball. Hal was recruited to play football at Alabama as a tackle, based on his size, skill and agility, despite never having played football. Throughout his life, he possessed the ability to pick up an unfamiliar sport and, with steady practice, excel at it. Codge relished beating guys who were twenty plus years younger at racquetball. He enjoyed swimming and sailing, and golfed into his mid-80s, winning several tournaments in his retirement community. Codge also excelled at chess and bridge.
Combat Sportsknoxtntoday.com

Harold G. Long: Be in harmony with all things

The most valuable book on my shelf is a small paperback, “Dynamics of Isshinryu Karate” by Harold Long and Allen Wheeler. Amazon has the book for $75. It sold for $2.50 back in 1978 when I acquired my copy. Wonder how many folks know the significance of Long and Wheeler...
Obituariesmountainviewtoday.ca

McNAIN, James Grant

Mr. James ‘Grant’ McNain of Innisfail, Alberta passed away at the Innisfail Health Centre on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the age of 79 years. J. Grant McNain was born on November 23, 1941 in Goderich, Ontario to Laura and James McNain. He passed away after a brief battle with cancer and over sixteen years living with Parkinson’s disease.
ObituariesThe Guardian

James Harman obituary

Southern California in the 1970s, 80s and 90s was a magic crucible of the blues, and one of its presiding warlocks was the harmonica player, singer, songwriter and bandleader James Harman, who has died aged 74 following a heart attack. In a West Coast blues milieu that boasted formidable harmonica...
Raleigh, NCnyjournalofbooks.com

Donna Everhart

Along with her husband and a tiny, heart-stealing Yorkshire terrier named Mister, she lives just an hour from where she was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina. “In a tumultuous time of instability and uncertainty, Nathan Harris brings to the foreground humanity’s aptitude for survival, compassion, and goodwill even in their darkest hour.”