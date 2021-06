CENTREVILLE — Melissa Mae Thompkins, 31, of Denton, was found guilty of malicious destruction of property after a Queen Anne’s County District Court trial May 26. Thompkins was senteneced to 60 days in jail, with 50 days suspended and 10 days in the local detention center along with 36 months of supervised probation, a mental health evaluation and other conditions after having been found guilty of experiencing a fit of road rage and throwing an unknown object out of her vehicle window and striking another vehicle on U.S. Route 50 in Queenstown on Feb. 20, 2021.