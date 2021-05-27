“Imitation” Previews U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young And ATEEZ’s Yunho’s Tense Confrontation In The Waiting Room
Get ready for a tense encounter between U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young and ATEEZ’s Yunho on the next episode of “Imitation”!. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Imitation” is a new KBS drama about the work and love lives of idols in the competitive entertainment industry. Jung Ji So stars as Lee Ma Ha, the hard-working center of the three-member girl group Tea Party, while Lee Jun Young stars as Kwon Ryoc, the aloof center of the A-list boy group SHAX. Yunho takes the role of Lee Yoo Jin, a member of the boy group Sparkling.www.soompi.com