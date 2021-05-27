Cancel
“Imitation” Previews U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young And ATEEZ’s Yunho’s Tense Confrontation In The Waiting Room

By L. Kim
Soompi
 13 days ago

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, "Imitation" is a new KBS drama about the work and love lives of idols in the competitive entertainment industry. Jung Ji So stars as Lee Ma Ha, the hard-working center of the three-member girl group Tea Party, while Lee Jun Young stars as Kwon Ryoc, the aloof center of the A-list boy group SHAX. Yunho takes the role of Lee Yoo Jin, a member of the boy group Sparkling.

www.soompi.com
CelebritiesSoompi

Lee Jun Young And Jung Ji So Hide From Sasaengs In His Room In “Imitation”

On the next episode of “Imitation,” Jung Ji So and U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young will find themselves trapped in a sticky situation!. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Imitation” is a KBS drama about the work and love lives of idols in the competitive entertainment industry. Jung Ji So stars as Lee Ma Ha, the hard-working center of the three-member girl group Tea Party, while Lee Jun Young stars as Kwon Ryoc, the aloof center of the A-list boy group SHAX.
Worldallkpop.com

Kwon Hyun Bin cast in upcoming historical drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff' alongside 2PM's Junho & Lee Se Young

Kwon Hyun Bin has been cast in the upcoming historical drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff'. On May 25, his label YG Entertainment confirmed, "Kwon Hyun Bin has confirmed his appearance in MBC's new drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff'." Based on the historical novel of the same name by author Kang Mi Kang, 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff' deals with the life and story of the grand prince Lee San, later King Jeongjo of Joseon. 2PM's Junho and Lee Se Young were previously confirmed for the drama as well.
MusicSoompi

Watch: “Kingdom” Previews ATEEZ’s Nostalgic Performance Of “Answer” And THE BOYZ’s Powerful Cover Of EXO’s “Monster”

Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War” has released two new 45-second previews of ATEEZ’s and THE BOYZ’s upcoming performances!. The second part of the idol competition show’s third round features performances with the theme “No Limit,” allowing for any genre, featuring artists, or collaborations. The clip begins with the members of ATEEZ...
Celebritiesallkpop.com

D1CE's Woo Jin Young previews his solo debut with MV teaser for 'Happy Birthday'

Woo Jin Young is getting closer to his solo debut!. On June 7 KST, the D1CE rapper unveiled the music video teaser for his upcoming single "Happy Birthday," the title track off of his first solo mini album '3-2=A.' In the clip, an aggressive hip-hop beat plays as he makes his way through a room with a gun in his hand. In other scenes, he's seen with a large birthday cake as he sings the hook: "Happy birthday to me."
EntertainmentSoompi

Boy Group Sparkling (From KBS Drama “Imitation”) To Perform Live For 1st Time On “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”

“Imitation” boy group Sparkling will be making a guest appearance on “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”!. Sparkling—which consists of ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, and San, as well as Boys Republic’s Suwoong—is a fictional boy group from KBS’s “Imitation,” a drama based on a popular webtoon about idols in the competitive entertainment industry.
Theater & DanceSoompi

Watch: ATEEZ’s San And Jessi Dance To “What Type Of X” Together On “Immortal Songs”

The latest episode of KBS’s “Immortal Songs” featured an exciting impromptu dance performance by ATEEZ’s San and Jessi!. On May 29, the popular singing competition program aired its second episode dedicated to PSY. Although ATEEZ and Jessi performed on last’s week show—where ATEEZ ultimately took the final win, marking their third time winning “Immortal Songs” in less than a year—both artists stuck around for this week’s episode to support and react to the second lineup of performances.
MusicSoompi

ATEEZ’s Mingi Revealed To Have Participated In Recording Their New Song For “Kingdom”

ATEEZ’s agency has revealed that Mingi took part in the recording of their new song for the final round of Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War.”. Last November, Mingi temporarily halted all activities to focus on his health after experiencing symptoms of psychological anxiety. Although he was recently spotted at the airport with his fellow ATEEZ members, fueling speculation about a potential return, he is currently still on hiatus.
MoviesDeadline

‘God’s Waiting Room’ Clip: First Look At Tyler Riggs’ Debut Feature, Premiering In Tribeca

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has your first look at God’s Waiting Room, a romantic drama making its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. Tyler Riggs’ debut feature (in which he also stars) is set in the thick heat of central Florida and follows Rosie (Nisalda Gonzalez), a musician fresh out of high school, who can’t shake her boredom. Before long, she meets a hustler from New York named Jules (Matthew Leone), falling hard for his streetwise charms and his easy confidence. On the other side of town, Brandon (Riggs) returns home after a decade in prison, but his transition to life on the outside is dogged by the scars of his past. As the summer drags on, these three characters are pushed together down a dangerous path.
Musicallkpop.com

'Kingdom' reveals ATEEZ, SF9, The Boyz & BTOB feat. (G)I-DLE Miyeon's performances & round 3 preliminary ranking

Mnet's 'Kingdom' revealed the latest performances by ATEEZ, SF9, The Boyz, and BTOB featuring (G)I-DLE's Miyeon. On the May 27th episode of 'Kingdom', the performers continued with round 3 and the theme "No Limit" from the last 2 weeks. BTOB brought a different rendition of their B-side track "Blue Moon" with Miyeon, ATEEZ did a remix of their popular track "Answer", SF9 covered Taemin's "Move", and The Boyz covered EXO's "Monster".
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Drake Bell, Issa Rae and More!

DRAKE BELL CHARGED WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT: Drake Bell has been charged with child endangerment. The Nickelodeon star pleaded not guilty after being arraigned on Thursday in Cuyahogo County, Ohio. He is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was released from custody and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing June 23rd.