Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ Featuring County, To Open Locally

Post-Journal
 14 days ago

It may have taken more than a year but a major studio film — with scenes shot in Chautauqua County — is about to hit theaters. “A Quiet Place Part II” starring John Krasinski will open across the country this week, including at Lakewood Cinema 8 and Warren Mall Cinemas III. The film’s release has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; its premiere was held in New York City on March 8, 2020, before being shelved for a wider release.

www.post-journal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
City
Lakewood, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
City
Westfield, NY
City
Dunkirk, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#County Executive#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Part Ii#Movie Theaters#Home Movie#Lakewood Cinema 8#Dipson Theatres#The Associated Press#Ap#Paramount#Premiere#Public Showings#Private Showings#Film Crews#Barcelona Harbor#Night Scenes#Landing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

Melquist Named Preston Legacy Fund Recipient

Lilly Melquist, a 2020 Jamestown High School graduate, is the first recipient of the Karen Volpe Preston Legacy Fund, a scholarship created to support Chautauqua County high school graduates majoring in theater arts. “For as long as I can remember, theater has been a driving force in my life,” Melquist...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Auburn, NYObserver

Area resident’s art part of ‘Made in NY’ exhibit

AUBURN — Audrey Dowling of Westfield will have her mixed media piece, “Transitioning,” featured as part of the Schweinfurth Art Center’s “Made in NY” exhibition. The exhibition opens June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44 percent of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit, and the 40th anniversary since the Schweinfurth opened its doors in 1981.
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

One of Our Own: An Interview with Dick Barton

Dick Barton simply said with typical humility, “I’m looking forward to it,” when asked about “TEAM: The Dick Barton Story,” the pulse-quickening video documentary about his remarkable auto racing career. It is slated to premiere on Sunday, May 23rd, at 6:00 p.m. at the National Comedy Center in downtown Jamestown, NY.
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

COVID-19 Positivity Rate in WNY Drops Below 2.0%

Western New York's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 2.0% for the first time since March 17th. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the region's infection rate was 1.99% on Friday. The currently currently has the third-highest rate in the state behind the Finger Lakes (2.77%) and the North Country (2.09%). Statewide, the seven-day average fell for a 40th consecutive day; it dropped to 1.18%, the lowest since October 19th. In Chautauqua County, the seven-day average increased by two-tenths of a percent and is now at 1.6%.