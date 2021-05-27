Cancel
Anthony Barr’s Return Signals Key Upgrade For Vikings Defense

By CBS Minnesota
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings initiated an aggressive makeover of their defense this year, following a collapse so severe it triggered a December declaration from veteran coach Mike Zimmer that the group was the worst he’s ever had. One of the enhancements for 2021 is a player who...

NFLchatsports.com

Why the Vikings trading Mike Hughes was the right decision

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Mike Hughes. The Minnesota Vikings raised a few eyebrows on Thursday when they traded former first-round pick Mike Hughes to the Kansas City Chiefs. During his first game with the Minnesota Vikings, things couldn’t have turned out much better for cornerback Mike Hughes. The Vikings...
NFLPioneer Press

Vikings look to sign CB Amari Henderson, tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk after rookie minicamp

Following the conclusion of a three-day rookie minicamp, the Vikings were looking Sunday to sign at least two tryout players to contracts. Sources said that cornerback Amari Henderson and tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk are in line to sign. Henderson went undrafted in 2020 out of Wake Forest and spent the first week of last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad. Ksiezarczyk went undrafted in 2020 from Buffalo and was in training camp last year with Atlanta.
NFLDaily Norseman

Camryn Bynum signs rookie contract

The rookie signings continue to roll in for the Minnesota Vikings, as the team got another one of their players signed on the first day of mini-camp yesterday. The team has announced that safety Camryn Bynum, one of their fourth-round selections, has agreed to the terms of his rookie contract.
NFLPosted by
Dirt

NFL Star Anthony Barr Scoops Up Flashy Encino Mansion

Armed with a recently restructured $10 million contract for the 2021 season, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr has used some of those funds to pick up a snazzy new bachelor pad in the L.A. enclave of Encino, paying $5.6 million. The move returns the four-time Pro Bowler — who already owns a smaller home in the Palos Verdes area — to his roots growing up in Los Angeles, where he played football for Loyola High School and UCLA, and where he today provides child-care assistance and scholarships to single mothers via his Raise the Barr foundation.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Per Peter King, Chiefs Got Best of Vikings with Hughes Trade

Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site, VikingsTerritory.com. The Mike Hughes Era with the Minnesota Vikings ended with a whimper last week when general manager Rick Spielman dealt the 24-year-old to the Kansas City Chiefs [and a 2022 7th-Rounder] for a 6th-Round pick in next year’s draft. Hughes...
NFLvikingsgazette.com

Minnesota Vikings News Roundup: Some Overlooked Components of The Schedule

This week’s Minnesota Vikings news cycle has focused primarily on the schedule unveiling, and for good reason. We now have an idea of how the season may progress. To start things off, we’re going to discuss a few overlooked components of the schedule. From there, we’re going to head into Minnesota’s rookie mini-camp before finishing things off with the usual breakdown of TVG content and the broader Vikings chatter.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Don’t Trust the So-Called Experts, Vikings are Primed for Big Season

The Minnesota Vikings fielded a 7-9 squad last season. Their defense was ranked 29th in the NFL, and the offensive line was absolutely atrocious. The Vikings offense did their best to keep them in the games, as they ranked borderline top 10 in every offensive category. 2020 did prove one thing, the Vikings have a budding superstar on their hands in Justin Jefferson, and he should only get BETTER in year two. The Vikings also get a variety of players back on the defensive side of the ball such as, Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, and Anthony. Those additions aren’t even factoring in the players Minnesota signed in free agency. This off-season proved that the organization still believes in this roster and is in win-now mode.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Be Prepared for WR Blake Proehl to Make the Vikings 53-Man Roster

The Minnesota Vikings enjoy lunchpail guys at wide receiver and seemingly employ one per offseason. During the Mike Zimmer era, the franchise has a documented track record of auditioning pass-catchers like Adam Thielen, Chad Beebe, Brandon Zylstra, Moritz Böhringer, etc. Now, that tendency has spilled into 2021 as Blake Proehl...
NFL247Sports

Darrisaw signs his rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings

According to various reports, former Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw has signed his rookie deal with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The No. 23 overall selection, Darrisaw signed a four-year contract that is worth a total of $13.35 million...
NFLDaily Norseman

Kene Nwangwu signs rookie contract

The Minnesota Vikings have announced the signing of yet another one of their 2021 NFL Draft picks, bringing the total to six as they roll through their first rookie mini-camp of the season. Running back Kene Nwangwu, one of the Vikings’ three fourth-round picks a couple of weeks ago, has...
NFLchatsports.com

Mike Hughes trade leaves Vikings without 2015-18 first round pick on roster

The Vikings' trade of Mike Hughes to Kansas City on Thursday was, in essence, a marginal transaction — with the Vikings shedding $1.8 million in cap space and giving up on a player for whom they hadn't exercised their fifth-year option while also dealing away a seventh-round pick and getting a sixth-rounder.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings to sign CB Amari Henderson following mini-camp

The first mini-camp for the Minnesota Vikings is officially in the books and, as they’ve frequently done in the past, the team has decided to sign one of the tryout players to the 90-man roster. The team has told cornerback Amari Henderson that they will be signing him to the...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Stephen Weatherly as RDE1? Bleacher Report Says He Could Be Cut.

Note: This article originally appeared on our sister-site, PurplePTSD.com. The Minnesota Vikings employ about eight EDGE rushers on the roster as of mid-May. Danielle Hunter, Stephen Weatherly, D.J. Wonnum, Jalyn Holmes, Patrick Jones II, Janarius Robinson, Jordan Brailford, and Kenny Willekes are those men. Heading into the 2020 season, head coach Mike Zimmer carried over six defensive ends from training camp, so this larger list of eight should be trimmed in early September. And if Bleacher Report is not mistaken, Stephen Weatherly might be one of the odd men out. BR‘s Alex Kay outlines 32 theories for surprise releases of each NFL team, and for Minnesota — it’s Weatherly: “The Vikings cut Stephen Weatherly for poor play following the 2019 campaign and may rid themselves of the veteran defensive lineman before his second stint in Minnesota even gets underway. He was a decent rotational piece for the Vikings after being selected late in the 2016 draft and had his best campaign in 2018, when he started six of the 16 games he played in and notched 35 tackles, eight QB hits and a trio of sacks. He failed to generate as much pressure the following year and ended up with the Panthers on a two-year deal in 2020. Carolina only got nine games from Weatherly before he went down with injury and was released in February. He landed back with Minnesota last month, but the 27-year-old could struggle to crack the final roster. With the Vikings drafting third-rounder Patrick Jones II and fourth-rounder Janarius Robinson to compete at the same position, the franchise would be better served saving $2 million by releasing Weatherly.” The reporting here is a bit curious as Weatherly was not technically “released” by the Vikings after the 2019 season. He simply wasn’t re-upped, opting for the Carolina Panthers instead via free agency — a place that Weatherly surmised he would start. As for “poor play” in 2019, Weatherly was a true-blue depth defensive end, not a starter that floundered. That season was a successful one for the Vikings, culminating with a sneaky playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints in the wildcard round. Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen were the undisputed starting EDGE rushers while Weatherly played 38% of all defensive snaps. But it is accurate that he only posted a 50.1 Pro Football Focus grade in 2019. In Carolina, Weatherly had a rough tenure. He started nine games for the Panthers, tallying no sacks and a 53.7 PFF score. He eventually injured his finger, which required season-ending surgery. Weatherly was the first free-agent signing for the Vikings in 2021 — an offseason where general manager Rick Spielman signed only defensive players. Now, Weatherly will get a crack to start once again — as he did with the Panthers. But he must oust the aforementioned Wonnum and rookies Jones and Robinson to actionize the forecast. And Bleacher Report does not see that happening. The Vikings elected not to reengage with Ifeadi Odenigbo, an EDGE rusher that excelled at the end of the 2019 season in Minnesota. Odenigbo left this offseason to the New York Giants — along with tight end Kyle Rudolph — so Zimmer needs another starter in his defensive trenches opposite Danielle Hunter. During the pandemic season, the 27-year-old encountered a lot more attention via offensive lineman than any other time in his career due to Hunter’s absence. Hunter will return in 2021 from a spooky neck injury last season that disabled him from seeing the field at all. If faith is to be entrusted in Bleacher Report, it’s a safer bet that Wonnum, Jones, or Robinson will inhabit the RDE1 role — not the veteran Weatherly.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings reportedly expected to add two more players to 2021 roster

After impressing at this weekend’s rookie minicamp, two tryout players are reportedly expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Some of the best players in the history of the Minnesota Vikings have been the guys to make the most of their limited opportunities. Players like Adam Thielen, Marcus Sherels, and...
NFLchatsports.com

5 quarterback prospects the Vikings could draft in 2022

The Minnesota Vikings appear ready to plan for the future beyond Kirk Cousins at quarterback. In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings used their second selection on Kellen Monds, a developmental quarterback that could take over for Kirk Cousins down the road. That pick made it clear that the Vikings are at least prepared to start planning for life after Cousins as he nears the end of his contract.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):