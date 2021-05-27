Christian Porter defamation case: judge rules Porter’s barrister Sue Chrysanthou must stand aside

Christian Porter’s defamation bid against the ABC has suffered a hammer blow after a federal court judge ruled his star barrister would have to stand down from the case. In a judgment with potentially far-reaching consequences for Porter’s case against the national broadcaster, Justice Thomas Thawley said in a ruling on Thursday that Sue Chrysantou SC would have to relinquish the brief because she had received confidential information which was relevant to the case and could present a “danger of misuse”.