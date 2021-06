Ten high school teams from the Western New York region competed in the Chautauqua Lake Community Sailing Foundation Junior Varsity Regatta on May 8 off Richard O. Hartley Park in Lakewood. The sun was out and wind was good, but very shifty. Rain held off until the end of the regatta. Ten races were completed throughout the event; mostly mixed teams competed, comprised of Buffalo, Rochester and Lakewood sailors. Southwestern sailors finished in fifth, sixth and 10th against teams from Buffalo and Rochester.