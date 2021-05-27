Cancel
Ellington, NY

Ethel Elaine Overturf

Post-Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthel Elaine Overturf, 78, formerly of Ellington passed away Monday (May 24, 2021) in Heritage Village Rehab and Skilled Nursing, Gerry. A lifelong area resident she was born July 30, 1942, in Jamestown, the daughter of the late Elwood and Eleanor Cross Martin. Ethel attended Maple Grove High School and...

