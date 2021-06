With Governor Andrew Cuomo clearing the way for the expanded use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds, there will be a local clinic in the city of Dunkirk. The Chautauqua County Health Department's website shows a Pfizer Clinic, ages 12 and older, this Friday, May 14 from 8-10 am at Brooks Memorial Hospital. There is a link on the health department's website to register. Another Pfizer clinic, 12 and older, will also be held at the hospital on Friday, May 21.