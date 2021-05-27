SF Giants complete late comeback, Slater hits game-tying blast, Vosler’s first career homer wins it
With their top four first basemen unavailable due to injury, the Giants were forced to turn to a player with two career hits and only eight games of major league experience. Jason Vosler might have been Gabe Kapler’s last option to play first on Wednesday, but with the game hanging in the balance, Vosler delivered a go-ahead solo home run anyway to power the Giants to a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.www.eastbaytimes.com