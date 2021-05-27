SF Giants complete late comeback, Slater hits game-tying blast, Vosler’s first career homer wins it

In the hours leading up to first pitch on Tuesday night at Oracle Park, Giants hitting coach Donnie Ecker was out on the field training with outfielder Mike Yastrzemski. “The (hitting coaches) are so good at figuring out the things that keep us good and get us back on track when we’re not going the way that we want to,” Yastrzemski said. “We were working on my (bat) path all day and keep everything moving toward the middle of the field.”