At its Fiscal Court meeting recently, Kenton County recognized 2020 Pioneer Award honoree William Funke for his exceptional commitment to Kenton County. William Funke is an active and engaged member of the Southern Kenton County community and serves as a mentor to many farmers. He is involved with the Kenton County Extension District and has participated in several programs demonstrating his 50+ years of farming experience. He volunteered at Ockerman Middle School annually representing financial advisors. He also helped start a credit union and is the former Chair of the Cincinnati Central Credit Union.