Theater & Dance

The Carnegie to host one-night-only production of the Tony Award-winning musical American Idiot June 5

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 14 days ago
The music still rocks. The lyrics still have meaning. And given the state of the world today, it’s the perfect time to embrace Green Day’s American Idiot. The original cast of The Carnegie’s production of American Idiot will reunite for one night only on Saturday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. Originally brought to life to kick off The Carnegie’s 2019-20 theatre season, proceeds from the American Idiot reunion will benefit local performers and crew members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through The Carnegie’s Creative Disruption Committee (The Carnegie CDC). Tickets are $15.

