Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Remembering George Floyd one year later

Rocky Mount Telegram
 2021-05-27

This week marked the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, obstructing his breath as he begged for his life. A jury of 12 found Floyd’s killer guilty of one count of second-degree murder, one count of third-degree murder, and one count of manslaughter on April 20. He awaits sentencing and has appealed his convictions. Three other officers involved are awaiting trial.

www.rockymounttelegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Police Brutality#Black People#Racial Injustice#U S Army#American#The Winston Salem Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Kenney details racial, police reforms a year after George Floyd protests

Mayor Jim Kenney says his administration is making progress on rooting out systemic racial inequities and enacting police reforms here a year after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests. Yet while acknowledging more progress was needed, Kenney stressed that surging gun violence in the city...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Derek Chauvin breaks silence to claim he has information to give ‘peace of mind’ at sentencing for George Floyd murder

Derek Chauvin has broken his silence to claim he has information to give “peace of mind” to the family of George Floyd – as he was sentenced for his murder.In briefs comments to the court shortly before he was sentenced to twenty-two-and-a-half years in jail, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted earlier this year, said he wanted to offer his condolences to the victims’s family.“I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” he said.He added: “There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope that things will...
Public SafetyVox

Chauvin’s prison sentence is still not justice

In April, people around the country awaited the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The video of George Floyd, pinned to the ground by Chauvin’s knee for nine minutes and pleading to breathe, had gone viral the summer prior, setting off a wave of protests around the world. After just 10 hours of deliberation, jurors returned with a conviction of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. People took the streets to cry, hug, and gather, the verdict bringing both a sense of relief that an officer was going to face consequences for enacting violence — a rarity in the criminal justice system — and anger, since any outcome wouldn’t bring Floyd back.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

One Year Later, Still Seeking Healing Justice

From day one, the members of Healing Justice knew it wouldn’t be easy. A year after they made demands to the City of Santa Barbara, they’re still fighting, and they know there’s still a long road ahead. “[The city has] created barriers — mostly in private, but recently in public,”...
Orlando, FLclick orlando

How the Orlando community remembers Pulse 5 years later

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday marked five years since 49 lives were taken at Pulse nightclub — a night that devastated and united the Orlando community. News 6 investigator Erik Sandoval joined “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to reflect on what it was like covering the mass shooting and how the City Beautiful changed forever.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

A 31-year-old woman living in Washington has been charged with assault and domestic violence after it was revealed that she allegedly put her adopted six-year-old daughter through 473 “unnecessary” surgeries. Sophie Hartman, a white woman, adopted two Black daughters in May 2019 from Zambia. On 17 March this year, the two children were taken away from her. Doctors at a hospital where Ms Hartman had taken one daughter, alerted authorities of the suspicious medical history of the child. Court documents reviewed by Business Insider say that Ms Hartman admitted her six-year-old daughter to the Seattle Children’s Hospital in February for...
Public Safetyyorkmix.com

Police officer admits raping and killing Sarah Everard

A police officer has accepted responsibility for killing York woman Sarah Everard, a court heard this morning (Tuesday). Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey, when he pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard. The court heard Couzens accepted responsibility for the killing of Ms...
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WUPE

Pittsfield Police remember fallen officer 65-years later…

Today the Pittsfield Police Department is honoring a fallen officer who passed away on this day back in 1956. Police Officer Leo Sullivan suffered a fatal heart attack while dealing with an intoxicated man at a local Berkshire restaurant. Officer Sullivan was off duty at the time. According to the...