The Benson baseball team improved to 8-2 overall with three more wins last week. The Braves, who are also 5-1 in the WCC to stand in second place behind BOLD, swept a home doubleheader with Montevideo last Tuesday, 7-5 and 2-1, and also won a non-conference game at home, Saturday over Upsala-Swanville Area, 7-1. BOLD is 6-1 so far in the conference, while Benson is 5-1, Melrose 4-2, Minnewaska area 4-3, Morris Area 4-4, Sauk Centre 2-6, and Montevideo 0-8.