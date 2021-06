For the first time in their history Leicester City are FA Cup winners after Youri Tielemans' stunning strike earned them victory over Chelsea in dramatic fashion. As has so often been the case this season VAR found itself at the heart of the biggest occasions, offering Leicester a well-earned helping hand in victory when it overturned what seemed to be a goal by former Fox Ben Chilwell in the 88th minute, a thrilling denounement to a match that had begun in tepid fashion.