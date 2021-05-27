Theatre News: Enemy of the People, Broadway at Tavern, Changemakers, First Date, City Of Dark and Bill’s 44th

This summer, Park Avenue Armory presents the world premiere of Enemy of the People, an interactive adaption of Henrik Ibsen’s play, devised and directed by acclaimed playwright and director Robert Icke and starring Emmy Award–winning actor Ann Dowd. The fourth commissioned work in the Armory’s Social Distance Hall series, Enemy of the People is a timely reimagining of a classic play that delves into issues of collective responsibility, economic stability vs. public health, and how democracy functions in moral crises of magnitude—all of which have taken on heightened resonance during the pandemic year. The production runs in the Armory’s Drill Hall from June 22 through July 25, 2021.