Any question of whether the Diamondbacks would buy or sell at the upcoming trade deadline were answered in May, as the team put together the worst month (by wins and losses) in franchise history. The fact that June has brought more of the same cements the Diamondbacks as sellers. The only question is how extreme the sell-off will be. What follows are three possible scenarios: first, what seems likely given Mike Hazen's trade history, next, what I would do if I were GM, and finally, what craziness could happen if enough players are injured to result in some desperate buyers.