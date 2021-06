Sacred Heart Griffin took a seven run lead after two innings and won 10-0 in five innings over North Mac to claim the 2A sectional championship. Brannan Kraft got the win on the mound and Paul Gilmore had a big day at the dish for the Cyclones, who will play Monday at Millikin at 4 pm in the supersectional against the winner of St Joseph Ogden and Paris, who play Saturday at 11 am.