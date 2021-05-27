Cancel
NBA

Knicks fans celebrate outside MSG like they just won the Finals (Video)

By Natalie Abele
msn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a while since the New York Knicks won a playoff game, so naturally, fans are celebrating outside Madison Square Garden like they just won the NBA Finals. New York Knicks fans are losing their minds after winning their first playoff game since 2013 on Wednesday night. If you were in downtown Manhattan and saw the celebration outside of Madison Square Garden, you might have thought the Knicks had just captured the Larry O'Brien trophy.

