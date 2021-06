In the fall of 2019, David Byrne’s live extravaganza American Utopia began its Broadway run. The show featured Byrne performing songs from his solo career and from the Talking Heads, but it wasn’t a mere Broadway residency. It was a full-on reimagining of the live show, an elaborate choreographed spectacle along the lines of what Byrne had done 25 years earlier with the Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense. The show drew rave reviews and led to Byrne performing on a pre-pandemic Saturday Night Live. American Utopia was originally supposed to be a limited engagement, but its run get getting extended, right up until the pandemic began. Now, it’s coming back.