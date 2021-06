Somedays a writer’s brain is over-flowing with thoughts. OK, maybe not overflowing, but enough thoughts to make up a new post….. Is Yordan trying to be the next Uncle Mike? Granted that Yordan Alvarez strikes out way too much to be truly compared to Michael Brantley, yet. But the 24 year old Alvarez is 10 years younger than Brantley and may have some developing to do. But watching him hit in Friday night’s walk off win over the White Sox made me think he may be learning a bit from one of the finest hitters around. First, he hit down the 3rd base line to beat the shift. Then when they took the shift off – he lined one up the middle for another single. Finally, he won the game by golfing a low inside slider from the toughest left handed reliever around into the right field corner.