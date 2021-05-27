For Marauders' Narbuvoll, there's only one thing left to win -- a national championship

Garrett wins U17 title in the women's 1x at U.S. Rowing Jr. Nationals in Florida.Perhaps it's not mere coincidence that West Linn's Lauren Garrett competes for Oregon Rowing Unlimited. Because when Garrett hit the water at the US Rowing Jr. Nationals in Sarasota, Florida, June 10-13, she showed that she, too, was unlimited. Garrett, 15 and a sophomore at West Linn High School, raced her way through time trials, semifinals and finals in the women's 1x U17 event — and won every time. "I did not think I had a chance to win at nationals at all when I arrived — I was hoping to make the top 12 at best," Garrett said. "When I crossed the finish line first, I could not believe it since it was something I thought I would never have a chance at winning. And I was very excited." Previously, Garrett won regional and state championships in the U17 women's 1x. "This is my biggest rowing accomplishment yet by far," she said. "I believe the key to my success was just continuing to train and push hard every day." {loadposition sub-article-01}