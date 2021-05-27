Opinion: MLB must do more than suspend pitching coach accused of sexual harassment

Noteworthy as the suspension that effectively ends Mickey Callaway’s career is, the accountability can’t end there. While it was Callaway who sent the unsolicited photos and made the unwelcome comments and overtures to multiple women, it was the higher ups who allowed his alleged pattern of sexual harassment to continue for as long as it did. Who shuffled Callaway along from one team to the next, either ignoring or not caring to look further at the whispers and reports that he was making what was already a challenging workplace for women downright toxic.