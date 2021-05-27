Cancel
Society

Letter: Article on Irish wake brought back fond memories

By Editorials
Union Leader
 30 days ago

To the Editor: Growing up in a strong Irish-American family, I immensely enjoyed your May 24th article of “An Irish send-off” for fine Irishman Ronald Cook at the Wild Rover Pub. That celebration of life made me recall my family’s and friends’ similar joyous send-off of our Da, my rough and tumble railroad man grandfather, Jeremiah J. Doyle, from Newburyport, Mass. He worked on B&M freight trains and lived with us his last few years, often visited by friends with roots in Da’s County Sligo. In contrast to Mr. Cooks grand celebration, Da’s two-day Wake was held in our home with an open casket (of course) in the living room. Day 2 filled our home with lots of Clearys, McGuires, Powers, Walshes and our whole McGinley & Doyle clans.

