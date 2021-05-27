Letter: Article on Irish wake brought back fond memories

I have lived in Tucson for four years. Every year in May, the news media starts the monsoon drumbeat. Columnists warn us about the danger of high water. TV weather people focus the bulk of their time on the daily chances of rain due to the monsoon -- most of which are wrong. TV has contests to guess the amount of rainfall in monsoon. Every year the monsoon season ends with a disappointing amount of rain. But come next May, the monsoon again becomes the big story. Maybe our monsoons are like the east coast's snow storms -- something benign to talk about, except that snow storms are real.