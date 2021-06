Advanced driver assistance features have the potential to improve safety for young, novice drivers, but parents have mixed opinions about how to introduce such technologies to their teenagers, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) shows. The dilemma that parents of new drivers face is that the new technology like blind spot monitoring or lane departure warning systems could prevent their teenage drivers from learning the basics of driving, but they’re also aware those same features might save them from a crash, says IIHS Research Scientist Rebecca Weast, the lead author of the study.