Hawaii State

Variants of concern now the majority of COVID-19 cases in state, with UK variant now dominant in Hawaii

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of COVID-19 cases in Hawaii are now variants of concern, according to a report released today by the state Department of Health’s Laboratories Division. “Variants of concern now make up more than 90% of the genomes sequenced by our lab,” said Laboratories Division Director Edward Desmond in a news release. “We detected our first variants in January and in just four months they have replaced the original COVID-19 lineages as the COVID we find most often.”

