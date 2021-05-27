Lawmakers hurtle toward end of session, key bills unresolved

A revised marijuana legalization bill in New Mexico passed its first committee hearing during a special session in New Mexico on Thursday, along with separate legislation to automatically expunge past cannabis convictions. If all goes smoothly, the legislature could send the reform proposals to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) by the end of the week, with sales set to kick off next year. But that’s a big if—discussions over the details of the policy change have spiraled out of control in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen whether a revised proposal can win majority support in both chambers. Four of the bills introduced for the special session involve cannabis in some way. The most significant, HB 2, which passed the House Taxation and Revenue committee on a 8–4 vote, would legalize the possession and sale of marijuana by adults 21 and older. The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear the legalization bill later Tuesday night, after the conclusion of an ongoing floor session. If passed by the panel, it would be taken up by the full House on Wednesday morning. #HB2 – Legalizing adult-use cannabis in NM, PASSES the House Taxation and Revenue Committee in a 8-4 vote. This bill puts equity, social justice, and shared opportunity for all New Mexicans front and center, and goes to the House Judiciary Committee next. #nmleg #nmpol pic.twitter.com/stZt1uJr8v — NM House Democrats (@NMHouseDems) March 30, 2021 The bill is largely similar to HB 12, legislation filed during the regular session that passed the House but stalled on the Senate floor. HB 2’s biggest difference from the previous proposal is that it strips out criminal justice provisions, such as those concerning expungements. Those policies have been packaged into different legislation for the special session, SB 2. A cleaned-up that bill, meanwhile,…