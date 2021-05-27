Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lawmakers hurtle toward end of session, key bills unresolved

By SAM METZ
SFGate
 2021-05-27

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A proposal to create a state-based public health insurance option has yet to be heard by the state Assembly. A plan to move up Nevada's presidential primary to make it the first in the nation has yet to be heard by the state Senate. And...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Legislature#Unemployment Insurance#State Senate#Ap#The State Assembly#Labor#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Oregon lawmakers conclude 2021 session in a crush of bills

Oregon lawmakers put a bow on an unprecedented five-month legislative session Saturday, passing major bills on clean energy, wildfire prevention and police reform before adjourning their chambers for a final time. After breaking early Friday to some legislators’ dismay, the Legislature spent Saturday hustling more than 50 bills in quick...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KARE 11

Minnesota lawmakers close in on public safety bill

ST PAUL, Minn — Legislative leaders say they've reached an agreement on most aspects of the main public safety bill, including which police accountability measures to put into state law. Both House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said late Saturday night that only minor issues need...
INFORUM

Minnesota lawmakers reach ‘general agreement’ on policing laws

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota’s top Democratic and Republican lawmakers late Saturday night reached agreement on the highlights of a public safety bill that drew attention for its potential changes to policing laws in the aftermath of high-profile police killings of unarmed Black men. While some details had yet to be...
Register-Guard

Oregon legislative session ends, bills pass on wildfire resiliency, clean energy

With little public disagreement or displays of partisanship, Oregon lawmakers concluded the 2021 legislative session Saturday evening, after passing dozens of bills Saturday and one day ahead of the constitutional deadline. Democrats lauded the Legislature's work over the past 160 days passing legislation on police reform, gun control, wildfire resiliency,...
KYTV

Missouri lawmakers turn down ‘Clean FRA’ bill in third day of special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Senate reconvened on Friday for the third day of the special session. Lawmakers continue to debate extending Missouri’s Federal Reimbursement Allowance. The FRA is a tax paid by Medicaid providers in Missouri. This includes hospitals, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, pharmacies and other...
hot967.fm

Three budget bills unresolved with eight days to state gov’t shutdown

Governor Tim Walz and legislative leaders have agreements on most of the state budget bills — but three of the most difficult remain, with eight days until state government shutdown. Senate Republican Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said late Tuesday:. “Two out of three, for all intents and purposes, are done.”
Politicswymt.com

West Virginia lawmakers to review $250M in Special Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers will convene Thursday to take up $250 million in spending proposed by Gov. Jim Justice. The spending comes after a “tremendous” budget surplus, the Republican governor said last week. He has proposed moving the millions to a wide variety of state departments, from...
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Lawmakers working toward new state budget

AUGUSTA (WGME) — State lawmakers are still working on coming to a formal agreement on Gov. Janet Mills’ $8.7 billion two-year budget, but the Appropriations Committee has voted to approve several changes. At a work session on Monday, they agreed to raise state funding for kindergarten to grade 12 public...
cannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico Lawmakers Advance Marijuana Legalization And Equity Bills On First Day Of Special Session

A revised marijuana legalization bill in New Mexico passed its first committee hearing during a special session in New Mexico on Thursday, along with separate legislation to automatically expunge past cannabis convictions. If all goes smoothly, the legislature could send the reform proposals to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) by the end of the week, with sales set to kick off next year. But that’s a big if—discussions over the details of the policy change have spiraled out of control in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen whether a revised proposal can win majority support in both chambers. Four of the bills introduced for the special session involve cannabis in some way. The most significant, HB 2, which passed the House Taxation and Revenue committee on a 8–4 vote, would legalize the possession and sale of marijuana by adults 21 and older. The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear the legalization bill later Tuesday night, after the conclusion of an ongoing floor session. If passed by the panel, it would be taken up by the full House on Wednesday morning. #HB2 – Legalizing adult-use cannabis in NM, PASSES the House Taxation and Revenue Committee in a 8-4 vote. This bill puts equity, social justice, and shared opportunity for all New Mexicans front and center, and goes to the House Judiciary Committee next. #nmleg #nmpol pic.twitter.com/stZt1uJr8v — NM House Democrats (@NMHouseDems) March 30, 2021 The bill is largely similar to HB 12, legislation filed during the regular session that passed the House but stalled on the Senate floor. HB 2’s biggest difference from the previous proposal is that it strips out criminal justice provisions, such as those concerning expungements. Those policies have been packaged into different legislation for the special session, SB 2. A cleaned-up that bill, meanwhile,…
WCAX

Vermont lawmakers poised for veto session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers return to work Wednesday in an attempt to override several bills vetoed by the governor. The House and Senate are set to vote on at least two of Governor Phil Scott’s vetoes dealing with charter changes that would have allowed noncitizens to vote in local elections in Montpelier and Winooski. “We have the authority to do this. It really won’t take long, especially as we’ll be doing most of the work over Zoom. Let’s get it done once and for all,” said Senate President Becca Balint, D-Windham County.
Webster County, IAMessenger

Lawmakers recap 2021 session

The 2021 Iowa legislative session lasted three weeks past its scheduled end date, and a lot was accomplished, according to lawmakers serving Webster County. “I think 2021 is going to go down as one of the most productive years in our generation,” said state Sen. Jesse Green, R-Harcourt. Green and...
elpasoinc.com

El Paso lawmakers vow to fight voting bill in special session

El Paso’s four state representatives, who joined other Texas House Democrats in walking out in the final minutes of the legislative session to block Republican bills they opposed, aren’t looking forward to Gov. Greg Abbott calling them back for a special session. But they’re expecting that call to come soon...
US News and World Report

Alaska Special Legislative Session Limps Toward End

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The special legislative session limped toward a bitter end Friday, with Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and House majority leaders sharply disagreeing over the adequacy of the budget passed by lawmakers earlier this week. Dunleavy called the budget “defective,” pointing in particular to the House's failure to...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Lawmakers to study key issues

INDIANA – Indiana lawmakers received interim study committee assignments this week. Over the summer and fall, legislators will examine a variety of top issues impacting Hoosiers, gather testimony and make legislative recommendations. Legislative Council member State Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) explains the importance of these committees and how the public can stay engaged.
roblawnews.com

Two-day session ends with major legislation, but no energy bill

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois lawmakers finished a two-day special session Thursday by passing some important legislation but without reaching agreement on the one issue they had hoped to resolve – an energy bill that would phase out all carbon emissions from power plants over the next 30 years. Want to read...
theleafonline.com

Connecticut lawmakers shape legalization plan in a special session

Connecticut state Senate members approved legislation June 15, Senate Bill 1201, to legalize the adult use of marijuana and regulating its commercial production and sale. The House is due to consider the bill during the special session, as well. The measure allows adults 21 and older to possess up to...
Idaho Mountain Express

Lawmakers, commissioners talk priorities post-session

Idaho’s 2021 legislative session brought a flurry of headline-making new laws on perennial issues as varied as property taxes and wolves. But state lawmakers did little this year to directly address what Blaine County officials say is their top priority at the moment: a lack of affordable housing in the Wood River Valley and elsewhere.