Jackson, AL

Etta Rene Millsap

By Editorials
 7 days ago

Etta Rene Millsap, a native of Chicago, Ill., and resident of Jackson, traded her life for eternity on Friday May 21, 2021, at her residence. She was born Dec. 25, 1945 to parents Arthur Boyd and Irene Boyd. Etta’s life mission was helping people in life and her life career...

