The current national COVID-19 rent moratorium for evictions is scheduled to end on June 30, 2021. Late in May, it’s estimated that as many as 11 million Americans are behind with their rent in an amount totaling as much as $70 billion. Between the last two major stimulus packages, Congress has allocated more than $45 billion in rental assistance. However, as of May 18, the Treasury Department numbers show that only a little over $6 billion has been disbursed to states to help struggling renters and landlords. At the least, more than $30 billion either is now available to states or will become available over the next several months. This represents an unprecedented situation for both renters and landlords.