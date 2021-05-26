Cancel
Jackson, AL

Ezra Tavorles Nettles

By Editorials
southalabamian.com
 7 days ago

Ezra Tavorles Nettles, a native of Carlton and resident of Jackson, traded time for eternity on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Mobile Infirmary Hospital. He was born Jan. 20, 1987 to the parentage of Randy G. Nettles and Mary Jackson Nettles. He was a faithful member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Carlton.

