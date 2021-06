The Thomasville High School Tigers football team will host Demopolis in the spring jamboree Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at D.F. Anderson Field. The Clarke County Education Retirees Association will meet May 20 at 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Jackson. This will be a drive-in meeting. Information sheets, gift bags and a birthday cake will be given out to members and guest.