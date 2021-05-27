Corona virus: China is outraged by US investigations into the original issue
It was a tough announcement and the response came immediately. President of the United States Joe Biden The U.S. intelligence services have been tasked with identifying and determining the origin of the corona epidemic A report on this must be submitted within 90 days. Within the secret service machine, there are different estimates of the question of whether the virus may have originated through human contact with an infected animal or by laboratory accident.raventribune.com