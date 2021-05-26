Legislation to address traumatic brain injury heads to governor
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma is a signature away from a major step to better protect citizens from traumatic brain injury as House Bill 1010 is moves to the Governor’s desk. HB1010, authored by Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, creates an Advisory Council on Traumatic Brain Injury to provide guidelines and advice to agencies and other entities. The TBI Advisory Council will work with the Oklahoma Department of Health to collect data, identify needs, clarify deficiencies in care, research causes and promote prevention.www.pdjnews.com
