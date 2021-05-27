In Court, Justice Department Defends Trump’s Approval of Large Oil-Drilling Project in Western Arctic

Anchorage, AK — The Department of Justice filed a legal brief today defending the Trump administration’s approval of a massive oil and gas project known as the Willow Master Development Plan in Alaska’s Western Arctic. Conservation groups filed a lawsuit challenging the project in December, after federal officials failed to properly examine how the project would exacerbate the climate crisis and harm caribou and polar bears. This oil drilling project is at odds with President Biden’s historic climate leadership and today conservation groups and local Alaska Native leaders call on the administration to withdraw the Trump decision and start a new review of the Willow project.