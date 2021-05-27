Cancel
In Court, Justice Department Defends Trump’s Approval of Large Oil-Drilling Project in Western Arctic

 23 days ago

Anchorage, AK — The Department of Justice filed a legal brief today defending the Trump administration’s approval of a massive oil and gas project known as the Willow Master Development Plan in Alaska’s Western Arctic. Conservation groups filed a lawsuit challenging the project in December, after federal officials failed to properly examine how the project would exacerbate the climate crisis and harm caribou and polar bears. This oil drilling project is at odds with President Biden’s historic climate leadership and today conservation groups and local Alaska Native leaders call on the administration to withdraw the Trump decision and start a new review of the Willow project.

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
CBS News

Daredevil Alex Harvill dies attempting world-record motorcycle jump

Stunt rider Alex Harvill has died from injuries sustained while practicing to set a world-record motorcycle jump in Moses Lake, Washington, officials said. Harvill, 28, died Thursday from his injuries, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones," Morrison said...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

This GOP senator is now Enemy No. 1 for Trump

(CNN) — On Friday afternoon, former President Donald Trump made it official: He is actively working to oust Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in next year's Republican primary. Trump threw the weight of his endorsement behind Kelly Tshibaka, a former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner who had announced her challenge to the incumbent back in March.