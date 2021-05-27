Post-Quarantine, College Recruitment Top Priority for HS Basketball Coaches
Word in Black is a collaboration of 10 of the nation’s leading Black publishers that frames the narrative and fosters solutions for racial inequities in America. In the months preceding the pandemic, William Langford entered his role as the girls’ basketball coach at Bard High School Early College DC eager to shed light on the talented athletes coming out of the District’s public schools that don’t often catch the attention of recruiters from prominent college athletics programs.www.washingtoninformer.com