Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Post-Quarantine, College Recruitment Top Priority for HS Basketball Coaches

By Sam P. K. Collins
washingtoninformer.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWord in Black is a collaboration of 10 of the nation’s leading Black publishers that frames the narrative and fosters solutions for racial inequities in America. In the months preceding the pandemic, William Langford entered his role as the girls’ basketball coach at Bard High School Early College DC eager to shed light on the talented athletes coming out of the District’s public schools that don’t often catch the attention of recruiters from prominent college athletics programs.

www.washingtoninformer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Recruiting#Dcps#Dcsaa#Sidwell Friends School#Dciaa#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School Basketball
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fed up with Congress, Democratic activists worried about state voter restrictions take matters into their own hands

(CNN) — The Republican brick wall blocking election overhaul legislation in the Senate is forcing Democratic activists to get creative. They're striking out on their own in key states, attempting to arm their voters with tools to circumvent scores of new state bills moving through GOP-controlled legislatures that will make it harder for many of their voters to vote.