Ben Roberts-Smith’s legal team has said he is not in a relationship with one of his lawyers after a judge raised concerns in court over media reports he was. The former soldier’s attempt to sue his ex-wife over what he alleges is illegitimate access to his emails hit a judicial delay on Wednesday, when a judge said he was “uncomfortable” about media reports the former soldier might be in a relationship with a lawyer who swore a crucial affidavit in the proceeding.