Property Description for 43 WESTERN ISLAND POND DR. LOOK at this one. It has two homes in the one. A large main level inlaw suite on the side. Currently getting $1300 per month for main floor apartment. Main Home is perfectly laid out to allow plenty of space for the growing family. Back of the home is open concept Kitchen/Dining area that overlooks the back yard and deck. Separate Living Room with Fireplace, main floor laundry and 1/2 bath. Upstairs are 3 Bedrooms with Large Ensuite and walkin closet. Basement of main has a huge Rec Room and Family Room and a small undeveloped space. Apartment has a large area that is undeveloped in the basement for storage. Inhouse basement garage for all of your special toys. Double decker deck and separate deck for apartment. 3/4 acre lot with plenty of parking for both units. Tastefully decorated and bringing in an income that can help with the mortgage or parents can have their own separate unit. A lovely cozy must see home. Two for one. Shows Great..Not going to build this one anymore for the price that this one is listed at.