Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga Threatens Education Funding
MADISON, Wis. — Today, Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga announced his intent to gut public education funding from the state budget, saying “I think we’re good for right now.” Kapenga intends to force schools to use federal pandemic funds to fill the gap, and even pushed nonsensical “solutions” such as slashing Wisconsin school districts from 400 to 72 – leaving one school district per county. Kapenga’s outrageous comment on school funding comes one day after Wisconsin Republicans refused to accept $1.6 billion in federal funds in exchange for expanding BadgerCare.urbanmilwaukee.com