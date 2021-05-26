newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga Threatens Education Funding

By Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Urban Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Today, Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga announced his intent to gut public education funding from the state budget, saying “I think we’re good for right now.” Kapenga intends to force schools to use federal pandemic funds to fill the gap, and even pushed nonsensical “solutions” such as slashing Wisconsin school districts from 400 to 72 – leaving one school district per county. Kapenga’s outrageous comment on school funding comes one day after Wisconsin Republicans refused to accept $1.6 billion in federal funds in exchange for expanding BadgerCare.

urbanmilwaukee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Kapenga
Person
Ben Wikler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Senate#Senate President#Senate Budget#State Budget#State Funding#Senate Funds#Badgercare#Wisconsinites#Wisconsin Republicans#Wisconsin Students#Public Education Funding#School Funding#Gov Evers#Federal Funds#Cuts#Fiscal Responsibility#Wis#Schools#Federal Pandemic Funds#School Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Wisconsin StateJanesville Gazette

Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin's election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
Wisconsin Statenews-shield.com

Wisconsin could see 15 possible police reform laws this year

(The Center Square) – Police reform in Wisconsin is set to take its next big step this week. The Assembly’s Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight will hear four police reform proposals Tuesday afternoon. All four are from Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “These are not feel-good bills,” Wanggaard told The...
Madison, WInbc15.com

Budget committee to weigh cameras for Capitol officers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s budget-writing committee is set to consider this week whether to buy body cameras for state Capitol police officers. Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 state budget calls for spending $100,000 to buy 35 to 50 cameras at a cost ranging from $800 to $1,200 per camera.
Madison, WIantigojournal.com

Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election period now open

MADISON – Wisconsin ginseng growers have until June 15 to vote to elect three new members to the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin. The nominees are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Eligible growers can vote for the nominated growers or write in...
Madison, WIcommunityjournal.net

Bipartisan legislation a positive step forward for gun reform

Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson and Alderman Ashanti Hamilton. We want to applaud the group of bipartisan lawmakers in Madison who introduced a bill last week that would prohibit those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence offenses from owning a gun (it was introduced in the Assembly (AB-321) AND the Senate (SB-317). This is a simple, sensible step forward for gun reform, and would bring Wisconsin in line with federal law.
Madison, WIWBAY Green Bay

Finance committee to consider expanding homeless grants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Legislature’s finance committee is poised this week to consider dramatically expanding grants to help the homeless. The Republican-controlled committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider a proposal in the 2021-23 state budget to pump $12.4 million into the Department of Administration’s Shelter for Homeless and Housing Grants program over the biennium.
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Josh Kaul Looks the Other Way on Workplace Abuse, Discrimination Within DOJ

[Madison, WI] – Today, a startling report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel revealed that Josh Kaul, Wisconsin’s top prosecutor, has been refusing to take action against workplace discrimination and abuse within his own department. Tina Virgil, a respected employee who has served at the Department of Justice for nearly three decades, has come forward with her experiences of “abusive behavior” in Josh Kaul’s DOJ.
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

With new Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders, UWO to give boost to Wisconsin schools

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh endeavor will strengthen children’s reading and writing education in northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders offers a range of services to Wisconsin schools and school districts. The goal is to enhance the knowledge, skills and perspectives of PK-12 teachers to better prepare students with literacy skills necessary for success in school, in future careers and in their communities. Additionally, the Center will help school and school district leaders to develop and lead effective programs of literacy instruction.
Wisconsin Statehoards.com

Support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers During National Dairy Month

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. During this challenging year, Wisconsin dairy farmers were deemed essential workers, committed to their communities by working every day to provide nutritious dairy products to help feed Americans, and this June is the time to honor them during National Dairy Month.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to fall in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - COVID-19 cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are both trending sharply downwards even as the rate of vaccination in Wisconsin continues to slow down, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. Overall in the state, DHS reports nearly 40% of residents have completed...