Flood Advisory issued for Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Hayes For the Frenchman Creek...including Palisade...elevated river levels are forecast. The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Frenchman Creek near Palisade. * From this evening to Friday evening. * At 10:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 4.2 feet. * Action stage is 5.5 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Flood stage. Agricultural areas along Frenchman Creek flood.