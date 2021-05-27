Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marion THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MARION COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov