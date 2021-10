The Bitcoin price drop today as the cryptocurrency breaks beneath $63,000 and heads toward $62,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is seen dropping with a loss of 5.03% as the cryptocurrency falls beneath the $62,500 support level to reach the daily low at $62,070. However, the daily chart reveals that $62,000 is a very important area as it provided strong resistance for the market a couple of days ago; therefore, it is expected to provide strong support moving forward.

