CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Paul Pogba offered to European giants, Red Devils target opens up on transfer interest, and more — 26th May, 2021

By admin
thehighlandsun.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleManchester United suffered a horrendous end to their 2020-21 campaign as they lost the UEFA Europa League final to Villarreal. Gerard Moreno’s first-half opener was cancelled out by Edinson Cavani’s equaliser before the hour mark. The game went past extra time and right up until the eleventh pair of penalty-takers. David...

www.thehighlandsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United vs Atalanta live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.United are need of another win after that dramatic last-gasp goal by Cristiano Ronaldo sunk Villarreal at Old Trafford two weeks ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat followed a shock opening defeat at Swiss side Young Boys, and it means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit third after two games.Atalanta are top of the group after beating Young Boys and a draw against Villarreal, so this promises to be a potentially crucial game in the race for qualification. Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Juventus 'will offer Paul Pogba a £10m-a-year deal to bring him back from Man United in a free transfer next summer... but must sell Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot to fund the deal'

Juventus are eager to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer next summer. As reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Italian side are prepared to offer Pogba wages of £10million-a-year, although he currently earns £12million-a-year at United. In order to fund the deal for Pogba Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Newcastle United transfer rumours: Magpies plot raid on Manchester United

All the latest Newcastle United transfer news, rumours and gossip now that the £300m takeover of the north east club has officially been completed, with a Saudi-led consortium ending Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of the Magpies. The Premier League confirmed the takeover in a statement, saying it had received "legally...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Mino Raiola
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Paul Pogba
fourfourtwo.com

Paul Pogba: Why Manchester United should let the Frenchman leave in the summer

Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United next summer, six years after returning to the club in a record transfer fee from Juventus. It's safe to say that the Frenchman's time back at the Theatre of Dreams has been somewhat mixed. Reports indicated that Pogba fell out spectacularly with the man who signed him, Jose Mourinho, during the pair's time at the club together; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer integrated him more successfully, though has used the World Cup winner in various roles while trying to find his best team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Pogba back on Real radar

France midfielder Paul Pogba is back on Real Madrid's radar, with the 28-year-old's contract at Manchester United set to run out next summer. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United have joined Chelsea and Juventus in the race for Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21. (Express), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#European#The Uefa Europa League#The Red Devils#Serb#Paris Saint Germain#Frenchman#Juventus#Real Madrid#Leeds United#Brazilian#Reds#Henry Deco
NBC Sports

Paul Pogba’s damning review of Manchester United loss at Leicester

Defensive errors doomed Manchester United in a 4-2 loss at Leicester City on Saturday. It’s not sitting well with midfielder Paul Pogba, as the Red Devils both missed a chance to stay with the leaders and allowed Leicester City to close ground. It’s probably worth noting that both teams entered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Transfer news: Haaland to Manchester City; Dembele to Liverpool

In the latest transfer news Erling Haaland to Manchester City and Ousmane Dembele to Liverpool are just a few of the juicy reports doing the rounds. There is a lot to unpack with these latest reports, as the two Premier League giants are aiming to bolster their attacking options over the coming months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United's big-money contract extension offer to Paul Pogba is a 'sign of desperation' for 'someone who has been in and out of the side' says Paul Ince... with superstar able to leave for free next summer

Manchester United's latest big-money contract offer to Paul Pogba is a 'sign of desperation', according to their former midfielder Paul Ince. Pogba will be able to leave the club on a free transfer next summer and, with the months quickly ticking down, he can also hold talks with foreign teams from January.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United transfer news: Jesse Lingard open to leaving Old Trafford

Jesse Lingard is reportedly prepared to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Lingard would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-UK club in the new year anyway - but there is a sense that he may want to get a move done then with next winter's World Cup in mind.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 'ready to offer Paul Pogba £12m-a-year AND a £25m transfer bonus with super-agent Mino Raiola pushing for his star to join Spaniards' - despite Man United's bid to tie him down to a new £400,000-a-week deal

Real Madrid are ready to step up their efforts to land Paul Pogba as a free agent, should he opt to run down his contract at Manchester United. Pogba's deal expires at the end of the season and he is yet to commit his future to the 20-time champions of England, raising the prospect he could leave for free in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba 'is offered to Barcelona on a free transfer' amid Manchester United attempts to pin him down to new contract... as Old Trafford chiefs 'eye his French team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni as a replacement' should he depart

Barcelona are the latest club to be offered Paul Pogba on a free transfer next summer. And Manchester United already have a replacement on their radar in the form of Aurelien Tchouameni, should the World Cup winner depart. Pogba has less than a year left on his United contract, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy