CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Cody Rhodes on using “The American Dream” nickname at AEW Double or Nothing

By admin
thehighlandsun.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThis Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing, the legacy of “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes will live on in his son, Cody Rhodes. The AEW EVP will be adopting his father’s nickname during his match against Anthony Ogogo at the pay-per-view. Ahead of Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes sat...

www.thehighlandsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes Says He Feels Like Woody From Toy Story When Fans Boo Him

Cody Rhodes has been presented as a babyface throughout his entire tenure with AEW thus far. However, as of late, the fans have been booing him. This is something he’s talked about during an interview with Busted Open Radio. “I’m of the outlook that if you pay your money to...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Planning Heel Turns And Face Turns Following The Draft

From time to time WWE officials shake things up on the main roster, and recently the Raw and SmackDown rosters got a major update in the WWE Draft a few weeks ago. PWInsider reports that following the WWE Draft the plan is for former NXT star Xia Li to work as a babyface on the SmackDown brand. Mia Yim is currently set to work as a face when she joins Raw.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Ogogo
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Darby Allin
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Considers Shaquille O’Neal As One Of The Best Celebrities To Wrestle

Cody and Brandi Rhodes appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast. During it, Cody discussed sharing the ring with Shaquille O’Neal earlier this year as the former TNT Champion teamed with Red Velvet against the NBA Legend and Jade Cargill on an episode of AEW Dynamite. “I think he’s [Shaquille O’Neal]...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Jim Cornette Believes Rhodes To The Top Will Help Cody Rhodes Turn Heel

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. AEW held their highly anticipated Grand Slam...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Lio Rush Reveals His Dream AEW Opponents

In the Q&A section of Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, new AEW signee Lio Rush was asked who were some of his dream matches now that he has joined AEW. He listed three of AEW’s biggest stars and one of AEW’s fastest rising young talents. “The one that stuck...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Aew Double#Evp#Comicbook Com#American#Hard Times
411mania.com

Thunder Rosa Says She’s Living Her Dream In AEW

In an interview with Fightful, Thunder Rosa spoke about being All Elite and why she is living her dream every time she shows up to work in AEW. Here are highlights:. On working for AEW: “I am feeling great. I love working for AEW. This company has given me such a humongous platform that has not only been helping me get more eyes to my brand but get more eyes onto the product that I’m creating, which is Mission Pro Wrestling. It’s been an amazing journey and honestly, I just love coming to every city and love feeling that this is not a job. This is living my dream every time I’m here.”
WWE
411mania.com

Brandi Rhodes Isn’t Concerned About How Much Work Cody Takes On

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Brandi Rhodes spoke about if she was concerned about how much work Cody Rhodes has been taking on in his career. She said that she wasn’t, and explained why. She said: “No, I’m not concerned about him at all. And...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Says AEW Is Further Along “Than I Ever Dreamed”

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan dedicated part of the conversation explaining his goal in creating AEW. Khan is a seasoned wrestling fan, watching since he was a young boy, but he didn’t maintain the same sense of passion over the last decade. “I knew...
WWE
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Comments On Getting Booed By AEW Fans

Cody Rhodes made an appearance on Busted Open Radio and talked about getting booed by AEW fans:. “I’m of the outlook that if you pay your money to attend the show if you give us your attention to watch the show, you do whatever you want. I think our competition in the wrestling space, one of the things that has hurt them is their inability to hear. If you’re a wrestler in the ring, you can hear and if you don’t hear [reactions], you’re doing yourself a disservice. You’re doing the whole company a disservice, you’re doing the match you’re in a disservice. I can hear but I also play chess, not checkers. So I think it’s fun to speculate and there’s so much that we’ve seen in the past, ‘That’s how this went and that’s how this could go.’ The challenge I’m facing in the direction I’m going is something that has never been done in wrestling before. There’s tons of just old plays that we could run here, ‘Oh, kick this guy in the balls and abuse my EVP power.’ Very soap opera bulls***. I don’t mean to say that harsh, but the challenge for me now is to go in a direction that perhaps no wrestler has gone before. I don’t come out of either tunnel, if that’s probably the best way to put it, and I’m looking forward to it as the most fun I’ve ever had in my career has been navigating some of these new spaces. For example, in New York, we had 25,000 people and that reaction’s a little different. Last week, I’m in the concourse doing a book drive for community outreach and it’s the opposite of that reaction in Philly. That beautiful feeling of, ‘Alright, these are my people,’ depends [on the setting]. Some places I go, they’ll be my people. Other places I go, they won’t, but that’s your right as the fan to do what you want.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Explains Why Arn Anderson Fell Off The Ring Apron At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Arn Anderson is still getting used to AEW's ring dimensions. On September 22, AEW made its New York City debut when they hosted Dynamite: Grand Slam from the historic Arthur Ashe stadium. One of the marquee matches on the card saw Malakai Black defeat Cody Rhodes. During the bout, Arn Anderson got on the ring apron and attempted to round the corner post, but fell down instead.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Responds To Being Booed By Fans

AEW star Cody Rhodes joined Busted Open Radio Thursday to talk about, among other things, the negative reaction he’s received from AEW fans recently. Rhodes revealed he was going in a direction perhaps no wrestling had previously gone, and stated if fans wanted to boo him, they were more than welcome to.
WWE
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Speaks Out On Filming “Rhodes To The Top” Reality Show

Cody Rhodes made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics including his reality series on TNT with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, that is titled, “Rhodes to the Top.” Here are the highlights:. Filming the show:. “I was very trepidatious about doing a reality show....
WWE
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes on Why AEW Fans Boo Him Now, Compares It to Toy Story

There was a time when Cody Rhodes was considered by many to be All Elite Wrestling's most popular babyface. But ever since his feud with Anthony Ogogo leading up to Double or Nothing, the fan support for "The American Nightmare" has mostly evaporated. Even though he still operates like a babyface on TV and swears he'll never turn heel, crowds have consistently started booing him even when he's going up against villains like Malakai Black. Rhodes talked about those reactions while on Busted Open Radio this week.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Brian Cage Reveals Why He Was Pulled From Double Or Nothing

Brian Cage has undoubtedly been a pillar in professional wrestling since his rise from the independent circuit. His presence has been felt in what can be considered the lesser of the bigger promotions in the sport. He is now in AEW, which is arguably one of the biggest companies in the sport right now.
WWE
Fightful

Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes III, And More Announced For 10/23 AEW Dynamite

The October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite is beginning to take shape. On Saturday, October 16, AEW announced that the third match between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black would be taking place next week. A video package was shown during the show in which Cody went to train with his Nightmare Family, but they were giving him heck for being late and unfocused. Arn Anderson told him the story of Dusty Rhodes busting him up and how he had it coming. Likewise, Arn says that Malakai has it coming.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy