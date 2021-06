Is Floriana Lima leaving A Million Little Things following the season 3 finale? How much should you be worried?. The answer to how worried should we be seems to be “a little.” After all, the writers have set up the Darcy character in a way where an exit feels feasible. She has a potential new career position elsewhere and, for now, she’s thinking about making the trip. That could easily mean big changes for her relationship with Gary, and cut her off from much of the rest of the show. While it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of her on the show for good, it could mean the end of Lima as a series regular.